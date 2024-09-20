Yogi Adityanath's Gorakhpur Janata Darshan: Swift Justice and Land Mafia Crackdown

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reiterated his government's unwavering commitment to justice and fairness, directing officials to resolve public grievances both swiftly and satisfactorily.

Speaking at a janata darshan held at the Gorakhnath temple, where he addressed around 300 individuals, Adityanath stressed that injustice would not be tolerated under any circumstances, according to a statement issued by the state government.

The Chief Minister issued a stern warning to land mafias and strongmen illegally occupying land, emphasizing that no leniency would be shown to those exploiting the weak. 'Strict legal action must be taken against anyone forcibly occupying land; they should be treated as land mafia,' he asserted. He further instructed that legal measures against such offenders should serve as a deterrent.

Adityanath interacted with individuals outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Memorial Auditorium at the temple. Several women reported land disputes, highlighting attempts by influential people to seize their property. In response, Adityanath urged officials to act decisively and ensure prompt resolutions in such cases.

He also addressed petitions related to family disputes, advising officials to encourage dialogue among all parties for amicable solutions. Assuring those seeking financial aid for serious medical treatments, Adityanath instructed officials to quickly assess costs and submit their reports to the government, promising immediate release of funds once estimates were received.

In addition, the Chief Minister tended to two Punganur calves that arrived at the temple from Andhra Pradesh. As the head priest of the Gorakhnath mutt, he also reviewed the welfare of the cows, discussing their health and diet with the cowshed staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)