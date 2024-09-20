Left Menu

Unprecedented Mossad Operation: Explosives in Hezbollah's Pagers

Israel's Mossad implanted explosives in pagers used by Hezbollah, leading to detonations that killed nine and wounded nearly 3,000 across Lebanon. The Hezbollah breach involved 5,000 Taiwanese pagers, modified by Mossad. The operation highlighted significant intelligence penetration and led to heightened tensions between Hezbollah and Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 13:28 IST
Unprecedented Mossad Operation: Explosives in Hezbollah's Pagers

In an unprecedented move, Israel's Mossad spy agency embedded explosives inside 5,000 pagers ordered by Hezbollah, resulting in detonations that killed nine people and injured nearly 3,000 across Lebanon. The breach marked a significant security failure for the Iranian-backed Lebanese group.

Hezbollah pledged retaliation, though Israel's military has refrained from commenting on the explosive event. Sources revealed to Reuters that the operation was months in the making, with pagers modified to contain explosives at the production level.

Footage from hospitals showed severe injuries among Hezbollah fighters. The attack coincided with increasing Israel-Hezbollah tensions, raising fears of a broader regional conflict as cross-border skirmishes continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024