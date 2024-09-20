Unprecedented Mossad Operation: Explosives in Hezbollah's Pagers

In an unprecedented move, Israel's Mossad spy agency embedded explosives inside 5,000 pagers ordered by Hezbollah, resulting in detonations that killed nine people and injured nearly 3,000 across Lebanon. The breach marked a significant security failure for the Iranian-backed Lebanese group.

Hezbollah pledged retaliation, though Israel's military has refrained from commenting on the explosive event. Sources revealed to Reuters that the operation was months in the making, with pagers modified to contain explosives at the production level.

Footage from hospitals showed severe injuries among Hezbollah fighters. The attack coincided with increasing Israel-Hezbollah tensions, raising fears of a broader regional conflict as cross-border skirmishes continue.

