Mamata Banerjee Urges Immediate Release of Central Funds for Flood Relief

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, informing him of the state's decision to sever ties with the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC). Banerjee cited the DVC's 'unilaterally releasing water,' which led to devastating floods in south Bengal districts, as the reason for this move.

In her letter to the Prime Minister, Banerjee requested the immediate release of central funds to address the extensive damage caused by the floods. She urged Modi to take the issue seriously and direct concerned ministries to prioritize the sanctioning and release of substantial central funds for flood management works.

Banerjee highlighted that the state is facing the worst floods in Lower Damodar and adjacent areas since 2009. She claimed the 'unplanned and unilateral release of an enormously huge volume of water,' approximately 5 lakh cusecs, from Maithon and Panchet dams by the DVC led to the devastation.

(With inputs from agencies.)