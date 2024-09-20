Left Menu

Court Grants Prosecutors More Time in Australian Espionage Case Involving Russian-Born Couple

An Australian judge has extended the deadline for prosecutors to finalize their espionage case against Kira and Igor Korolev, a couple accused of spying for Russia. Investigators require more time to gather evidence from the couple's seized electronic devices. The Korolevs, who have been living in Australia for a decade, face serious charges and substantial prison terms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 20-09-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 17:24 IST
Court Grants Prosecutors More Time in Australian Espionage Case Involving Russian-Born Couple
Espionage Case
  • Country:
  • Australia

An Australian judge on Friday gave prosecutors until December to finalize their case alleging that an army private and her husband are Russian spies.

Russian-born couple Kira and Igor Korolev in July became the first suspected foreign operatives to be charged under Australia's modernized espionage laws since they were enacted in 2018.

Prosecutor Ellie McDonald told Magistrate Peter Saggers in Brisbane city that investigators need more time to gather evidence from the Brisbane-based couple's electronic devices.

"There's a significant volume of material in this matter. There's 12 devices seized," she said.

Saggers ordered a full brief of evidence be provided to defense lawyers by Dec. 13 and for the case to return to court on Dec. 20.

Kira Korolev, a 40-year-old information systems technician, has been suspended from the army since her arrest. Her 62-year-old husband is a self-employed laborer.

Neither appeared in court on Friday, the second time their case has been before a judge. Their lawyers have not sought their release on bail or indicated how they will plea to a charge each of preparation for espionage offences. The maximum penalty if convicted is 15 years in prison.

If sufficient evidence was found that the information had been shared with Russia, the charges could be upgraded and the potential maximum prison terms upon conviction would be 25 years or life.

The couple have been in Australia for a decade.

Police allege Kira Korolev did not declare to Australian authorities her travel to Russia in 2023 while on leave from the army. She is also accused of coaching her husband to access her official work computer account.

She allegedly guided her husband on how to access specific information and send it to her private email account while in Russia.

The Russian embassy in July dismissed the charges as an attempt to launch "another wave of anti-Russian paranoia in Australia."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024