Grieving Mother's Cry for Justice After Tragic Hit-and-Run Incident

A grieving mother is crying out for justice after her son, Akshat Garg, 22, died in a tragic road accident. The incident occurred on Golf Course Road in the DLF Phase-II area on September 15. Garg, a resident of Dwarka, was struck by an SUV driving on the wrong side of the road.

SHO Sandeep Kumar confirmed that the driver of the Mahindra XUV 3XO has been arrested but was later released on bail. Speaking to NDTV, Garg's mother questioned the decision to grant bail to the person responsible for her son's death. 'I want justice for my son. A person in the wrong killed my son. Why was he released on bail? My son has gone, but he (the accused) slept peacefully that night,' she lamented.

Footage from an action camera mounted on the motorcycle of Garg's friend began circulating widely on social media on Thursday. The video shows Garg riding his motorcycle at high speed when the SUV suddenly appears from the wrong side and collides head-on with his vehicle. The high-speed collision threw Garg off his motorcycle and severely damaged the SUV. An FIR has been registered based on a complaint by the victim's friend, Pradhuman. Garg's body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem.

