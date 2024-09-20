Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Emphasizes Real-Time Intelligence and Unified Security Planning

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik stressed the need for real-time intelligence sharing and forming quick-reaction teams during a meeting with Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North) Major General Manish Kumar. The governor recommended improved monitoring and proactive security measures for the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 20-09-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 18:33 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik emphasized the necessity for real-time intelligence sharing and the establishment of quick-reaction teams on Friday.

During an engagement with Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North) Major General Manish Kumar at Raj Bhawan, the governor highlighted the importance of 'friendly policing' and advised leveraging technology for enhanced monitoring and automation of information processes.

The meeting saw a review of the law and order and security scenario in the eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh by the IGAR, who oversees security in eastern Arunachal and Nagaland, according to a Raj Bhawan communique.

Governor Parnaik, sharing his northeastern region service experiences, recommended bolstering security through detailed planning and proactive measures during his tour of Tirap, Changlang, and Longding (TCL) districts in the state. He suggested dividing areas of responsibility into zones to improve operations and vigilance, and proposed a 'unified plan' to enhance security drills and preparedness in the eastern districts.

The IGAR assured full cooperation of Assam Rifles with the state police and local communities within his jurisdiction. He also underscored the goodwill missions conducted by Assam Rifles to enhance the welfare of the local population, the communique noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

