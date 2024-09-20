Man Sentenced for Threatening Emails to UK Culture Secretary

Ryan Breheny, a 48-year-old man, has been sentenced to three years and three months in prison for sending threatening emails to British Indian Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy. The threats, which included intentions to kill, have left staff distressed and fearful.

The Bolton Crown Court heard that Breheny sent two emails to Nandy's constituency office, detailing his violent intentions. An office manager, who opened the emails, was distressed and immediately contacted the police, fearing the threats could be actualized.

Breheny also made alarming calls to emergency services, where he talked about acquiring weapons and making a bomb. Police apprehended him at his home, where he was found with several weapons. Prosecutor Abbie Clarke emphasized the need to protect MPs and emergency services from such threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)