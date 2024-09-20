High-Ranking Hezbollah Commander Killed in Israeli Airstrike

In a significant development, Hezbollah's high-ranking commander Ibrahim Aqil was eliminated in an Israeli airstrike on Friday. The attack targeted Beirut's southern suburbs.

According to two security sources, Aqil was not alone; members of Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit were also present when the airstrike took place.

This incident underscores the escalating tensions and ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)