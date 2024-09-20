High-Ranking Hezbollah Commander Killed in Israeli Airstrike
Ibrahim Aqil, a top Hezbollah commander, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs. Aqil was reported to be in a meeting with members of Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit when the strike occurred, according to two security sources.
In a significant development, Hezbollah's high-ranking commander Ibrahim Aqil was eliminated in an Israeli airstrike on Friday. The attack targeted Beirut's southern suburbs.
According to two security sources, Aqil was not alone; members of Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit were also present when the airstrike took place.
This incident underscores the escalating tensions and ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.
