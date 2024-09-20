Left Menu

High-Ranking Hezbollah Commander Killed in Israeli Airstrike

Ibrahim Aqil, a top Hezbollah commander, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs. Aqil was reported to be in a meeting with members of Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit when the strike occurred, according to two security sources.

Updated: 20-09-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 20:16 IST

  • Lebanon

In a significant development, Hezbollah's high-ranking commander Ibrahim Aqil was eliminated in an Israeli airstrike on Friday. The attack targeted Beirut's southern suburbs.

According to two security sources, Aqil was not alone; members of Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit were also present when the airstrike took place.

This incident underscores the escalating tensions and ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

