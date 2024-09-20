Odisha Congress Accuses BJP of Failing to Protect Women Amid Rising Crime Rates
The Odisha Congress has accused the BJP government of failing to safeguard women in the state, citing an increase in rape and gang rape cases. Congress leaders allege that the current administration has done little to address these crimes, leading to a loss of faith among the female population.
The Odisha Congress on Friday accused the BJP government of failing to provide safety for women, claiming a breakdown of law and order in the state. The party pointed to a surge in rape cases under the BJP's rule.
Congress women's wing leader Sonali Sahu highlighted that crimes against women, including rape and gang rape, have escalated during the BJP's tenure. She cited alarming statistics, noting an increase in rape incidents over the past 100 days.
Citing recent horrifying cases, Sahu emphasized that a 22-year-old woman was gang-raped by seven men in Dhenkanal, and similar atrocities were reported across multiple districts. She criticized the government's inaction and alleged that officials have become 'mute spectators'. Sahu argued that the BJP's failure to act has forced some women to consider extreme measures like suicide.
