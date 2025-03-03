Maharashtra's Rising Crime Against Women Under Scrutiny: Sule Criticizes State Response

NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule has voiced her concerns over the increasing crimes against women in Maharashtra, calling for a more sensitive government response. She highlighted her discontent following a rape incident at Swargate depot and criticized comments by state minister Yogesh Kadam for being insensitive.

Sule called for justice in such cases, urging that they be handled in fast track courts. She also slammed a lack of governmental action against individuals embroiled in serious allegations, including domestic violence and extortion, highlighting the case involving Minister Dhananjay Munde.

Despite opposition to figures like Munde remaining in power, Sule praised the Chief Minister's decision to appoint officers with clean records yet demanded immediate action against those involved in scandals. Sule emphasized that politics should not interfere with justice for victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)