Outcry in Kathua: Demand for Justice in Gang Rape Case
Protesters in Kathua, led by Jan Jagriti Manch, demand the arrest of the third accused in a gang rape case. Police action led to temporary detentions as the group blocked roads, calling for justice for a 14-year-old victim from a scheduled caste. Two arrests have been made previously.
- Country:
- India
In a significant demonstration, protesters in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district were met with police resistance on Monday as they pressed for the arrest of the third suspect in a gang rape case involving a minor. The protest saw temporary detention of ten individuals, including three women.
Organized by Jan Jagriti Manch, the protest took place near Mukherjee Chowk in Kathua town, highlighting the demand for justice for a 14-year-old victim from the scheduled caste community. Despite two suspects being apprehended, the third suspect remains at large.
Protesters blocked a major road, resisting dispersal despite repeated appeals from civil and police officials. The officials assured them of ongoing efforts to capture the third suspect as tensions remain high in the community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- protest
- gang rape
- Kathua
- Jan Jagriti Manch
- minor
- scheduled caste
- police
- detention
- justice
- arrest
ALSO READ
Three persons die after consuming a drink suspected to be poisonous in Gujarat's Kheda district: Police.
Ed Sheeran's Bengaluru Street Performance Halted by Police
Punjab Police Thwart Terror Module Near Amritsar Airport
Ed Sheeran's Bengaluru Busk Halted: Police and Performer Clash Over Permissions
Delhi Police Railway Unit Dismantles Child-Trafficking Ring