Left Menu

Outcry in Kathua: Demand for Justice in Gang Rape Case

Protesters in Kathua, led by Jan Jagriti Manch, demand the arrest of the third accused in a gang rape case. Police action led to temporary detentions as the group blocked roads, calling for justice for a 14-year-old victim from a scheduled caste. Two arrests have been made previously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathua/Jammu | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:16 IST
Outcry in Kathua: Demand for Justice in Gang Rape Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant demonstration, protesters in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district were met with police resistance on Monday as they pressed for the arrest of the third suspect in a gang rape case involving a minor. The protest saw temporary detention of ten individuals, including three women.

Organized by Jan Jagriti Manch, the protest took place near Mukherjee Chowk in Kathua town, highlighting the demand for justice for a 14-year-old victim from the scheduled caste community. Despite two suspects being apprehended, the third suspect remains at large.

Protesters blocked a major road, resisting dispersal despite repeated appeals from civil and police officials. The officials assured them of ongoing efforts to capture the third suspect as tensions remain high in the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025