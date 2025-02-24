Outcry in Kathua: Demand for Justice in Gang Rape Case

In a significant demonstration, protesters in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district were met with police resistance on Monday as they pressed for the arrest of the third suspect in a gang rape case involving a minor. The protest saw temporary detention of ten individuals, including three women.

Organized by Jan Jagriti Manch, the protest took place near Mukherjee Chowk in Kathua town, highlighting the demand for justice for a 14-year-old victim from the scheduled caste community. Despite two suspects being apprehended, the third suspect remains at large.

Protesters blocked a major road, resisting dispersal despite repeated appeals from civil and police officials. The officials assured them of ongoing efforts to capture the third suspect as tensions remain high in the community.

