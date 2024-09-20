Left Menu

Cyber frauds dupe man of over Rs 52 lakh in Rishikesh

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 20-09-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 20:32 IST
Cyber frauds dupe man of over Rs 52 lakh in Rishikesh
  • Country:
  • India

A man was allegedly duped of Rs 52 lakh here after pressurising him to transfer money by claiming that an FIR was lodged against him in Mumbai.

Cyber crime police station in Dehradun has lodged an FIR in connection with the incident on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim, 67-year-old Yogesh Chand Srivastava, a resident of Railway Road, Rishikesh.

''We have suspicion that the fraudsters accessed Srivastava's account through cloning and had the money transferred,'' SHO cyber crime police station Girish Sharma said. It is also likely that victim himself transferred the money after walking into the trap of the conmen, he said.

Police said the victim came under pressure as the fraudsters told him that an FIR had been lodged at Tilak Nagar police station in Mumbai against him and shared a copy of the so-called FIR on his WhatsApp number.

Srivastava was defrauded of a total of Rs. 52.5 lakh, the SHO said.

The victim may have downloaded some app which makes it easy for fraudsters to clone a phone and reach an account, he said, adding that the matter is under investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024