Left Menu

Exorcist Arrested for Molesting Minor Girl in City Kotwali

A 38-year-old man, practising exorcism, was arrested for committing obscene acts and molesting a minor girl in City Kotwali on Friday. The police, led by Additional Superintendent Akhilesh Narayan Singh, took action after the girl's family filed a complaint. The girl was seeking treatment for her brother when the incident occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 20-09-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:03 IST
Exorcist Arrested for Molesting Minor Girl in City Kotwali
  • Country:
  • India

A 38-year-old man practising exorcism and accused of committing obscene acts with a minor girl and molesting her was arrested here on Friday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Narayan Singh said the girl, under superstition, had gone for treatment of her brother on Wednesday.

Habib Ahmed, who lives in Begumganj locality of City Kotwali area, committed obscene acts with the girl. On the basis of facts in the investigation, an FIR was registered at the Nagar Kotwali under the relevant sections, Singh said, adding the 10-year-old girl is a student of class 5.

''Ahmed dragged the girl into the room by holding her hand and started molesting her. After the obscene acts for a long time, the girl protested, on which he threatened to kill her. The girl, freed from the clutches of the Maulana, started staying silent. When the girl gave information on the inquiries of the family, the family filed a complaint with the police,'' the officer said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024