Exorcist Arrested for Molesting Minor Girl in City Kotwali

A 38-year-old man practising exorcism and accused of committing obscene acts with a minor girl and molesting her was arrested here on Friday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Narayan Singh said the girl, under superstition, had gone for treatment of her brother on Wednesday.

Habib Ahmed, who lives in Begumganj locality of City Kotwali area, committed obscene acts with the girl. On the basis of facts in the investigation, an FIR was registered at the Nagar Kotwali under the relevant sections, Singh said, adding the 10-year-old girl is a student of class 5.

''Ahmed dragged the girl into the room by holding her hand and started molesting her. After the obscene acts for a long time, the girl protested, on which he threatened to kill her. The girl, freed from the clutches of the Maulana, started staying silent. When the girl gave information on the inquiries of the family, the family filed a complaint with the police,'' the officer said.

