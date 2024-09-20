Left Menu

Lebanese-Belgian Citizen Pleads Guilty to Financing Hezbollah

Mohammad Bazzi, a dual Lebanese-Belgian citizen, has pleaded guilty to charges of financing Hezbollah, sanctions evasion, and money-laundering. He initially pleaded not guilty last year but has now changed his plea. The case was handled by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn.

  • United States

A Lebanese-Belgian dual citizen, Mohammad Bazzi, has pleaded guilty to charges of financing Hezbollah and conspiring to evade sanctions and launder money, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Bazzi, aged 60, initially pleaded not guilty last year to three felony counts, including attempting to transact with a sanctioned terrorist organization. This month, his lawyers informed federal prosecutors in Brooklyn of his decision to change his plea.

The case underscores the ongoing efforts by U.S. authorities to target individuals accused of supporting designated terrorist groups through various financial schemes.

