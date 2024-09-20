Tragic Accident in J&K: BSF Troopers Killed and Injured

Left Menu

At least three BSF troopers were killed and 32 others injured in a bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district. The bus was transporting personnel for election duty when it fell into a gorge. Senior officials, including the IGP and divisional commissioner, visited the hospital where the injured are being treated.

Updated: 20-09-2024 23:28 IST
At least three BSF troopers lost their lives and 32 others sustained injuries when a bus carrying personnel for election duty plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday, officials reported.

The bus was transporting BSF jawans ahead of the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, set for September 25. Following the accident, the injured troopers were hurried to a nearby hospital, where three succumbed to their injuries. The rest are reported to be in stable condition.

Jammu and Kashmir police chief R R Swain expressed profound sorrow over the tragic incident, extending condolences to the bereaved families and fellow soldiers. 'We mourn the loss of these dedicated soldiers who tirelessly served the nation and assure the injured of all necessary support,' he stated. Senior officials, including Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, V K Birdi, and the IG of BSF's Kashmir Frontier, visited the injured at the hospital to ensure they received optimal care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

