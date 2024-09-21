New Zealand Pilot Freed After 1.5 Years in Captivity

New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens has been freed from more than 1-1/2 years in captivity in Indonesia's Papua, according to a statement from the Indonesian police released on Saturday.

An armed faction of the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB), led by Egianus Kogoya, kidnapped Mehrtens on February 7, 2023. He was taken while landing a small commercial plane in the remote and mountainous area of Nduga.