New Zealand Pilot Freed After 1.5 Years in Captivity
New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens has been released after being held captive for over 1.5 years in Indonesia's Papua by the West Papua National Liberation Army. The pilot was kidnapped by the armed faction on February 7, 2023, after landing in Nduga.
Updated: 21-09-2024 09:12 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 09:12 IST
- Indonesia
New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens has been freed from more than 1-1/2 years in captivity in Indonesia's Papua, according to a statement from the Indonesian police released on Saturday.
An armed faction of the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB), led by Egianus Kogoya, kidnapped Mehrtens on February 7, 2023. He was taken while landing a small commercial plane in the remote and mountainous area of Nduga.
