Rising Ethnic Tension: Rocket Ammunition and Violence in Manipur

Manipur's Churachandpur district has become a focal point of concern as police discovered a cache of improvised rocket head ammunition and shells during search operations, according to a statement released on Saturday.

Among the seized items were live rocket head ammunition of varying sizes, three improvised mortars, several anti-riot stun shells, and one stun grenade, all found in Samulamlan during a search and area domination exercise conducted on Friday.

The region has been marred by intense ethnic violence between the Meiteis of Imphal Valley and the Kukis of the adjoining hills, resulting in over 200 deaths and displacing thousands since May last year. The conflict has seen a dangerous shift as militants increasingly use drones and improvised rockets to attack rival villages, causing widespread casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)