Rising Ethnic Tension: Rocket Ammunition and Violence in Manipur

Improvised rocket head ammunition and shells were discovered in Manipur's Churachandpur district. The findings include live rocket head ammunition, improvised mortars, and stun grenades. These discoveries come amidst ongoing ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis. Militant tactics have escalated to include drones and improvised rockets, leading to significant casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 21-09-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 09:55 IST
  • India

Manipur's Churachandpur district has become a focal point of concern as police discovered a cache of improvised rocket head ammunition and shells during search operations, according to a statement released on Saturday.

Among the seized items were live rocket head ammunition of varying sizes, three improvised mortars, several anti-riot stun shells, and one stun grenade, all found in Samulamlan during a search and area domination exercise conducted on Friday.

The region has been marred by intense ethnic violence between the Meiteis of Imphal Valley and the Kukis of the adjoining hills, resulting in over 200 deaths and displacing thousands since May last year. The conflict has seen a dangerous shift as militants increasingly use drones and improvised rockets to attack rival villages, causing widespread casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

