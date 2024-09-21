New Zealand Pilot Freed After Year-Long Ordeal in Papua

New Zealander Philip Mark Mehrtens, held hostage for more than a year by separatist rebels in Papua, has finally been freed, Indonesian authorities announced on Saturday.

Mehrtens, a pilot from Christchurch employed by Indonesian aviation firm Susi Air, was handed over early Saturday to the Cartenz Peace Taskforce. The taskforce is a joint security initiative by the Indonesian government to address separatist activities in Papua. Taskforce spokesperson Bayu Suseno confirmed Mehrtens' release, stating that he was successfully retrieved in good health and subsequently flown to Timika for a medical examination.

Mehrtens was initially abducted on February 7, 2023, by forces led by Egianus Kogoya, a regional commander in the Free Papua Movement. The separatists had demanded Papua's sovereignty in exchange for his release. However, after over a year, leaders of the West Papua Liberation Army, the armed wing of the Free Papua Movement, decided to free him.

