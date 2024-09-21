Left Menu

Panchayat Head Assassinated in Bihar: Tensions Rise

Narayan Sharma, the head of the Banviro panchayat in Bihar's Samastipur district, was shot dead in Halai. The suspect has been caught, and an investigation is ongoing. Villagers protested by blocking a state highway and closing markets. The blockade has since been cleared, and traffic is returning to normal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samastipur | Updated: 21-09-2024 12:17 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 12:17 IST
Panchayat Head Assassinated in Bihar: Tensions Rise
  • Country:
  • India

The head of a panchayat in Bihar's Samastipur district was shot dead in Halai area, police said on Saturday.

The assailant has been arrested and an investigation is underway, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Narayan Sharma, the 'mukhiya' of Banviro panchayat in Samastipur.

"A call was received by the police around 9 pm on Friday regarding the incident. The accused fled from the spot. A police team immediately arrived at the location and took Sharma to the nearest government hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries," SP Ashok Mishra told PTI.

"A case has been registered and the accused was arrested following a manhunt," he said.

Meanwhile, angry villagers blocked the Samastipur-Patna state highway in protest against the killing, while markets remained closed in Halai area on Saturday.

"The blockade has now been cleared and movement of traffic is normal," Mishra added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024