US Domestic Highlights: Crime Trends, Legal Disputes, and Economic Shifts

A comprehensive update on U.S. domestic news: racial discrimination in the workforce, changes in violent and hate crime rates, Texas suing over an endangered species, EV funding, Russian AI election interference, Phoenix heat records, Boeing's labor conflict, a thwarted electoral change, a Colorado mass shooting verdict, and charges against a Trump assassination suspect.

In an expansive update on internal affairs, the U.S. grapples with racial disparity in the job market, evolving crime stats, and environmental lawsuits. The U.S. workforce system has been found to contribute to racial inequalities for Black Americans, while crime rates present a mixed bag: violent crimes have decreased but hate crimes have surged, according to new data from the FBI.

Legal and political disputes are making headlines in Texas and Nebraska. Texas is challenging a federal decision to list a lizard as endangered, arguing it threatens property rights and energy production. Meanwhile, an attempt to change Nebraska's electoral vote system to favor Donald Trump is likely to fail amid intra-party resistance.

Economic and environmental concerns are also front and center. The White House is promoting a $1 billion fund to support auto suppliers' transition to electric vehicles. Phoenix has set a new record for sustained high temperatures, exacerbating heat-related deaths. Boeing is attempting to end a strike with a 30% wage hike offer. Elsewhere, a Colorado jury has convicted a schizophrenic man for a mass shooting; and the U.S. Justice Department aims to charge an individual with attempting to assassinate Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

