G7 Warns of Escalating Middle East Tensions

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies issued a stern warning on Monday, highlighting that ongoing actions and counter-actions in the Middle East could drag the region into a larger conflict.

In their statement, released after a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, the ministers cautioned that these interactions risk magnifying the violence and could lead to unimaginable consequences.

The G7 ministers called for an immediate halt to the destructive cycle and emphasized that no country stands to gain from further escalation in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)