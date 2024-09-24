Left Menu

G7 Warns of Escalating Middle East Tensions

The G7 foreign ministers have warned that actions and counter-actions in the Middle East could lead to a broader regional conflict, with severe consequences for all involved. During a meeting at the United Nations General Assembly, they called for an end to the cycle of violence.

Updated: 24-09-2024 07:36 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 07:36 IST
The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies issued a stern warning on Monday, highlighting that ongoing actions and counter-actions in the Middle East could drag the region into a larger conflict.

In their statement, released after a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, the ministers cautioned that these interactions risk magnifying the violence and could lead to unimaginable consequences.

The G7 ministers called for an immediate halt to the destructive cycle and emphasized that no country stands to gain from further escalation in the Middle East.

