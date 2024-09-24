Historic Surrender: 400 Militants Lay Down Arms in Tripura

Approximately 400 militants aligned with the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) will lay down their arms in front of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha at Sepahijala district on Tuesday, officials confirmed.

The militants are set to surrender following a memorandum of settlement signed with both the central and state governments in Delhi on September 4, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

This significant event will take place at the headquarters of the 7th battalion of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) in Jampuijala. The move aims to pave the way for lasting peace, according to a senior police officer. The Centre has also unveiled a Rs 250 crore financial package for the rehabilitation of these insurgents.

