Left Menu

Controversial Encounter: Funeral of Anuj Pratap Singh Amid Tension and Allegations

The funeral of Anuj Pratap Singh, accused in a theft case, was conducted amid tight security in his ancestral village. Singh was killed in an encounter with UP police, leading to accusations of political motives behind his death by his father, Dharm Raj Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 24-09-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 12:06 IST
Controversial Encounter: Funeral of Anuj Pratap Singh Amid Tension and Allegations
police stations
  • Country:
  • India

The funeral of Anuj Pratap Singh, the accused in the Sultanpur theft case who was killed in an encounter with UP police on Monday, took place in his ancestral village under heavy security.

Singh’s body was brought to his native Janapur village on Monday night amid heightened security due to existing tensions, officials confirmed.

Singh was killed by the UP Special Task Force (STF) in a pre-dawn operation on Monday near Koluhagada in Unnao district. He was a wanted criminal with a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head, according to officials.

Sultanpur Superintendent of Police Somen Barma said Singh was a member of a five-person gang involved in a robbery at Bharat Soni’s shop in Sultanpur’s Thatheri Bazaar on August 28.

His body arrived in his village around 7:30 PM on Monday.

Expressing grief and anger, Singh’s father Dharm Raj Singh accused political motives behind his son’s death, stating, ''My son has become a victim of politics. He only had one or two cases against him, yet he was encountered.''

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024