Controversial Encounter: Funeral of Anuj Pratap Singh Amid Tension and Allegations

The funeral of Anuj Pratap Singh, the accused in the Sultanpur theft case who was killed in an encounter with UP police on Monday, took place in his ancestral village under heavy security.

Singh’s body was brought to his native Janapur village on Monday night amid heightened security due to existing tensions, officials confirmed.

Singh was killed by the UP Special Task Force (STF) in a pre-dawn operation on Monday near Koluhagada in Unnao district. He was a wanted criminal with a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head, according to officials.

Sultanpur Superintendent of Police Somen Barma said Singh was a member of a five-person gang involved in a robbery at Bharat Soni’s shop in Sultanpur’s Thatheri Bazaar on August 28.

His body arrived in his village around 7:30 PM on Monday.

Expressing grief and anger, Singh’s father Dharm Raj Singh accused political motives behind his son’s death, stating, ''My son has become a victim of politics. He only had one or two cases against him, yet he was encountered.''

