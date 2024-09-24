Australian Woman Detained in Istanbul for Alleged PKK Links

Turkish authorities detained an Australian woman, Cigdem Aslan, at Istanbul Airport last week for her alleged links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a Turkish security source reported on Tuesday.

Aslan was apprehended on Sept. 15 as she prepared to board a flight to Australia. Following her arrest, she appeared in an Istanbul court on Sept. 18 and was subsequently jailed pending trial for her alleged involvement in PKK propaganda in Australia and participation in events organized by groups aligned with the militant organization. Australia has confirmed it is providing consular assistance but offered no further details.

The PKK, designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and European Union, began a separatist insurgency against the Turkish state in 1984. The conflict, which has claimed over 40,000 lives, is now primarily centered in northern Iraq.

