Israeli Air Defence Intercepts Missile from Lebanon
An Israeli air defense system successfully intercepted a missile from Lebanon on Wednesday. The incident triggered sirens in Tel Aviv but resulted in no damage or casualties. The Israeli military has not issued any new civil defense instructions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-09-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 09:34 IST
- Country:
- Israel
In a tense development on Wednesday, Israeli air defense systems successfully intercepted a missile detected crossing from Lebanon, triggering sirens in Tel Aviv.
The Israeli military confirmed that no damage or casualties were reported as a result of the interception.
The military also noted that there has been no change to civil defense instructions following the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
