Left Menu

Israeli Air Defence Intercepts Missile from Lebanon

An Israeli air defense system successfully intercepted a missile from Lebanon on Wednesday. The incident triggered sirens in Tel Aviv but resulted in no damage or casualties. The Israeli military has not issued any new civil defense instructions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-09-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 09:34 IST
Israeli Air Defence Intercepts Missile from Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a tense development on Wednesday, Israeli air defense systems successfully intercepted a missile detected crossing from Lebanon, triggering sirens in Tel Aviv.

The Israeli military confirmed that no damage or casualties were reported as a result of the interception.

The military also noted that there has been no change to civil defense instructions following the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024