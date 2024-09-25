Left Menu

Israeli Military Intercepts Syrian UAV

The Israeli military reported that its fighter jets intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that crossed into Israeli airspace from Syria. The interception took place south of the Sea of Galilee, and no damage or injuries were reported.

Updated: 25-09-2024 12:02 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 12:02 IST
Israeli Military Intercepts Syrian UAV
The Israeli military announced on Wednesday that its fighter jets successfully intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that had crossed into Israeli airspace from Syria.

The UAV was taken down south of the Sea of Galilee, according to the military's statement. Fortunately, no damage or injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

This addition to the ongoing tensions in the region underscores the persistent security challenges faced by both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

