Israeli Military Intercepts Syrian UAV

The Israeli military announced on Wednesday that its fighter jets successfully intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that had crossed into Israeli airspace from Syria.

The UAV was taken down south of the Sea of Galilee, according to the military's statement. Fortunately, no damage or injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

This addition to the ongoing tensions in the region underscores the persistent security challenges faced by both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)