Delhi Police Interrogate Ex-OSD Lokesh Sharma in Phone-Tapping Case

The Delhi Police interrogated former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's erstwhile Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Lokesh Sharma, on Wednesday concerning a phone-tapping case lodged on a complaint by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Sharma arrived at the Crime Branch office located in Rohini for his scheduled questioning around 11 a.m., according to police officials.

Sharma's recently altered account could spell trouble for Gehlot. The ex-OSD has now publicized that an audio clip of a purported telephonic conversation between Shekhawat and Congress leaders plotting to destabilize the 2020 Rajasthan Congress administration was handed to him by the former chief minister himself.

Initially, Sharma had maintained that he obtained three audio clips from social media before forwarding them to news outlets.

In March 2021, the Delhi Police filed an FIR against Sharma for criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, and illegal interception of phone calls based on Shekhawat's complaint.

This marks Sharma's fifth interrogation by the Crime Branch, his last being on October 10, 2023.

