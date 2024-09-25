Greece and Turkey Ponder Maritime Zone Talks Amid Soothing Tensions

Greece and Turkey are poised to explore the possibility of initiating talks aimed at defining their maritime zones, as announced by Greece's foreign ministry on Wednesday. The neighboring nations, both NATO allies yet historic adversaries, have long been in conflict over a variety of issues, including airspace and maritime jurisdiction in the eastern Mediterranean, as well as the ethnic division of Cyprus.

Finalizing where their maritime zones begin and end is crucial for establishing rights over potential gas reserves and energy infrastructure projects. In recent years, tensions between the two countries have eased, leading to last year's agreement to restart their bilateral relations. Both nations have committed to maintaining open communication channels and addressing longstanding disputes.

On Tuesday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York to discuss bilateral ties. According to statements from both the Turkish presidency and the Greek foreign ministry, the leaders instructed their foreign ministers to assess whether conditions are favorable for commencing discussions about the demarcation of the continental shelf and exclusive economic zones.

The foreign ministers from both countries are set to begin preparations for a high-level meeting scheduled to take place in Ankara in January, as announced by the Greek prime minister's office.

