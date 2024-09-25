Left Menu

Greece and Turkey Ponder Maritime Zone Talks Amid Soothing Tensions

Greece and Turkey are considering initiating talks to clarify their maritime zones. Historically contentious over issues such as airspace and maritime rights, the nations have recently eased tensions, agreeing to reboot relations. Their leaders discussed the matter during the United Nations General Assembly, setting the stage for future discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 25-09-2024 13:49 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 12:56 IST
Greece and Turkey Ponder Maritime Zone Talks Amid Soothing Tensions
United Nations General Assembly
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greece and Turkey are poised to explore the possibility of initiating talks aimed at defining their maritime zones, as announced by Greece's foreign ministry on Wednesday. The neighboring nations, both NATO allies yet historic adversaries, have long been in conflict over a variety of issues, including airspace and maritime jurisdiction in the eastern Mediterranean, as well as the ethnic division of Cyprus.

Finalizing where their maritime zones begin and end is crucial for establishing rights over potential gas reserves and energy infrastructure projects. In recent years, tensions between the two countries have eased, leading to last year's agreement to restart their bilateral relations. Both nations have committed to maintaining open communication channels and addressing longstanding disputes.

On Tuesday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York to discuss bilateral ties. According to statements from both the Turkish presidency and the Greek foreign ministry, the leaders instructed their foreign ministers to assess whether conditions are favorable for commencing discussions about the demarcation of the continental shelf and exclusive economic zones.

The foreign ministers from both countries are set to begin preparations for a high-level meeting scheduled to take place in Ankara in January, as announced by the Greek prime minister's office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024