Justice M S Ramachandra Rao Sworn in as Jharkhand High Court Chief Justice

Justice M S Ramachandra Rao was sworn in as the chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court. The Governor administered the oath. Prominent figures attended the event. Rao previously headed the Himachal Pradesh High Court, was transferred amid a legal tussle, and has an impressive academic background.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 25-09-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 13:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Justice M S Ramachandra Rao was officially sworn in as the chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday. The ceremony was held at the Raj Bhavan, where Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar administered the oath of office to Justice Rao.

The event was attended by an array of notable people including Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto, several state ministers, judges, and senior government officials. This significant appointment is part of a larger shuffle that saw chief justices being appointed to seven high courts on September 21.

Justice Rao previously headed the Himachal Pradesh High Court and was transferred to Jharkhand amidst a dispute between the Jharkhand government and the BJP-led Centre. A third-generation judge, Rao has an illustrious academic and professional background, including accolades from Osmania University and a Master's degree from the University of Cambridge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

