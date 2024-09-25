Left Menu

Illegal Firearm Factory Busted in Bhagalpur

A joint operation by Kolkata and Bihar Police led to the detention of five individuals and the seizure of several semi-finished firearms from an unauthorized gun factory in Bhagalpur. Machinery and materials for making improvised pistols were also confiscated during the raid.

Updated: 25-09-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 13:32 IST
A joint operation by the Kolkata Police and Bihar Police uncovered an illegal gun factory in Bhagalpur on Wednesday, detaining five individuals and seizing numerous semi-finished firearms.

The raid, conducted by KP's Special Task Force, Bihar STF, and Amdanda Police, led to the discovery of 15 semi-finished 7.65 mm pistols, various manufacturing machines, and a significant amount of raw materials. The bust highlights ongoing efforts to curb illegal firearm production.

The factory was located in Chandpur village, where four workers and the property owner were detained. This successful operation underscores the importance of inter-state police collaboration in tackling crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

