Putin to Chair Crucial Security Council Meeting on Nuclear Deterrence

President Vladimir Putin will lead a significant meeting of Russia's Security Council to discuss the nation's nuclear deterrence. Russia is currently revising its nuclear doctrine, defining scenarios where nuclear weapons might be considered. The Kremlin has yet to release detailed information about the meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 25-09-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 14:39 IST
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

President Vladimir Putin will chair a pivotal meeting of Russia's Security Council on Wednesday, focusing on nuclear deterrence, according to the Kremlin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not provide additional specifics about the agenda. However, Russia has announced it is in the process of revising its nuclear doctrine, which outlines the situations in which it might deploy nuclear weapons.

The Kremlin has not yet disclosed detailed information about the upcoming meeting's content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

