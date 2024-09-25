Left Menu

Boeing Under Scrutiny: Senate Panel Faults Safety Oversight Amid Federal Investigation

A U.S. Senate panel has criticized Boeing's safety and production practices, revealing ongoing issues in quality inspection and FAA oversight. The Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations highlighted the pressure on Boeing workers to prioritize speed over quality, raising significant concerns about the effectiveness of current oversight measures.

A U.S. Senate panel investigating Boeing's safety culture on Wednesday criticized the planemaker's quality practices and oversight by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), citing documents from an ongoing investigation.

The Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, which held a hearing with FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker, reported that Boeing workers feel pressured to prioritize speed over quality. The committee's Democratic staff highlighted issues with inadequate training, improper parts installation, and questionable inspection procedures. Concerns were raised about the qualifications and independence of inspectors.

Instances were documented where Boeing personnel inspected their work, undermining accountability. The committee noted Boeing's lack of candor with the FAA and questioned the effectiveness of the agency's oversight. Boeing stated it has taken steps to improve its safety culture, while the FAA has barred Boeing from expanding MAX production until quality improvements are made. FAA Administrator Whitaker acknowledged the need for significant safety culture enhancements which may take years.

New details emerged from an FAA audit following an incident involving a missing bolt on an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 jet. The 116-page audit reflected numerous instances of noncompliance in Boeing's manufacturing process. An internal survey revealed machinists felt pressured to prioritize production speed, echoing findings from earlier FAA inspections. The Senate panel has called for expedited notifications of potential criminal activities to the DOJ.

(With inputs from agencies.)

