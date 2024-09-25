Left Menu

BJD Accuses BJP of Anti-Tribal Policies Amidst Allegations of Development Neglect

The opposition BJD accused the ruling BJP of neglecting tribal communities by discontinuing several schemes initiated by the previous BJD administration in Odisha. The allegations, refuted by BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal, include stopping the LABHA Yojana and failing to exempt kendu leaves from GST, creating uncertainty among tribal populations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-09-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 15:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

The opposition BJD has accused the ruling BJP of being 'anti-tribal' and criticized the Odisha government for allegedly neglecting the tribal community. The BJD claims the BJP discontinued several beneficial schemes initiated by the former Naveen Patnaik administration.

The allegations were made during a press conference addressed by BJD MPs Niranjan Bisi, Sasmit Patra, and media coordinator Priyabrata Majhi. In response, the ruling BJP dismissed the allegations, asserting that the previous BJD government failed to address tribal issues, including implementing the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act over its 24 years in power.

The BJD further criticized the current government for scrapping the Special Development Council (SDC) and stopping the LABHA Yojana, a state-funded initiative providing a minimum support price for minor forest produce. Additionally, they condemned the 18% GST imposed on Kendu leaves, collected by approximately 8 lakh tribals in Odisha, and accused the BJP-led central government of ignoring calls for GST exemption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

