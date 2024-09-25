Biden Advocates for Middle East Peace Amidst Rising Conflict
U.S. President Joe Biden addressed the possibility of all-out war in the Middle East while also expressing hope for a settlement in Israel's conflicts with Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Speaking on ABC's 'The View,' Biden emphasized a two-state solution and a diplomatic approach to the longstanding issues.
In a recent appearance on ABC's 'The View,' U.S. President Joe Biden spoke on the potential for escalating conflict in the Middle East, emphasizing the risk of all-out war but also the possibility of a peaceful settlement.
Biden, attending U.N. General Assembly meetings in New York this week, has been actively working to defuse tensions amidst the ongoing yearlong conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza. The conflict now threatens to spread to Lebanon, where Israel recently escalated airstrikes and intercepted a missile fired by Hezbollah near Tel Aviv.
The U.S. president, a long-time supporter of Israel, reiterated his call for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian issue, expressing his disagreement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's stance. 'I don't agree with his position. There needs to be a two-state solution,' Biden stated, signaling a commitment to exhausting all efforts for peace in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
