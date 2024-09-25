Left Menu

Netanyahu Vows Safe Return for Evacuated Israelis, Intensifies Pressure on Hezbollah

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed his commitment to returning tens of thousands of evacuated Israelis to their homes in northern border areas and declared that the Hezbollah movement is being struck more forcefully than anticipated. His statement did not address ongoing U.S.-led ceasefire negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-09-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 21:53 IST
Netanyahu Vows Safe Return for Evacuated Israelis, Intensifies Pressure on Hezbollah
Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his promise on Wednesday to ensure the return of tens of thousands of Israelis evacuated from the northern border areas to their homes. He emphasized that the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia is encountering more intense military action than it ever imagined.

"I can't go into detail about everything we do, but I can tell you one thing: We are determined to return our residents in the north safely to their homes," Netanyahu stated in a succinct video message. He stopped short of discussing the ongoing U.S.-led efforts to broker a ceasefire agreement.

The Prime Minister's remarks come amid heightened tensions and military operations along Israel's northern frontier, spotlighting the continued insecurity and geopolitical complexity of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024