Netanyahu Vows Safe Return for Evacuated Israelis, Intensifies Pressure on Hezbollah

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his promise on Wednesday to ensure the return of tens of thousands of Israelis evacuated from the northern border areas to their homes. He emphasized that the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia is encountering more intense military action than it ever imagined.

"I can't go into detail about everything we do, but I can tell you one thing: We are determined to return our residents in the north safely to their homes," Netanyahu stated in a succinct video message. He stopped short of discussing the ongoing U.S.-led efforts to broker a ceasefire agreement.

The Prime Minister's remarks come amid heightened tensions and military operations along Israel's northern frontier, spotlighting the continued insecurity and geopolitical complexity of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)