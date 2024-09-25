Tragedy in Dasna Jail: Undertrial's Death Sparks Allegations of Foul Play

A 21-year-old undertrial, Shivam, was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan in Dasna jail, Ghaziabad, with police deeming it a suicide.

His father, Sunder, alleges Shivam was wrongly accused in a rape case and subjected to extortion by local authorities.

The incident, currently under investigation, has raised serious questions about the practices within the jail and the integrity of law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)