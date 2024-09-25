Left Menu

Tragedy in Dasna Jail: Undertrial's Death Sparks Allegations of Foul Play

A 21-year-old undertrial named Shivam was found hanging in Dasna jail, which police have labeled a suicide. His father, Sunder, alleges Shivam was falsely accused of rape and driven to despair by extortion demands. The incident is under investigation by local authorities.

Tragedy in Dasna Jail: Undertrial's Death Sparks Allegations of Foul Play
A 21-year-old undertrial, Shivam, was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan in Dasna jail, Ghaziabad, with police deeming it a suicide.

His father, Sunder, alleges Shivam was wrongly accused in a rape case and subjected to extortion by local authorities.

The incident, currently under investigation, has raised serious questions about the practices within the jail and the integrity of law enforcement.

