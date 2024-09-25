Left Menu

Chilling Murder Case Unfolds in Bengaluru: Suspect Found Dead

The primary suspect in the gruesome murder of a 29-year-old woman, Mahalakshmi, was found dead in Odisha. The victim's dismembered body was discovered in a refrigerator in Bengaluru. Mahalakshmi was allegedly pressuring the suspect to marry her, leading to frequent arguments and ultimately her murder. The suspect was identified as Muktiranjan Pratap Ray.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-09-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 23:15 IST
In a shocking turn of events, the principal suspect in the brutal murder of a 29-year-old woman, Mahalakshmi, was found dead in Odisha. Mahalakshmi's dismembered body was discovered in a refrigerator at her home in Bengaluru.

The accused, identified as Muktiranjan Pratap Ray, had reportedly been in a relationship with the victim. Frequent disputes arose between them over Mahalakshmi's insistence on marriage, which allegedly led to the harrowing crime.

Bengaluru police revealed that Ray was found hanging from a tree, with a purported suicide note confessing to the crime. The final post-mortem report is awaited to confirm the exact cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

