Chilling Murder Case Unfolds in Bengaluru: Suspect Found Dead
The primary suspect in the gruesome murder of a 29-year-old woman, Mahalakshmi, was found dead in Odisha. The victim's dismembered body was discovered in a refrigerator in Bengaluru. Mahalakshmi was allegedly pressuring the suspect to marry her, leading to frequent arguments and ultimately her murder. The suspect was identified as Muktiranjan Pratap Ray.
In a shocking turn of events, the principal suspect in the brutal murder of a 29-year-old woman, Mahalakshmi, was found dead in Odisha. Mahalakshmi's dismembered body was discovered in a refrigerator at her home in Bengaluru.
The accused, identified as Muktiranjan Pratap Ray, had reportedly been in a relationship with the victim. Frequent disputes arose between them over Mahalakshmi's insistence on marriage, which allegedly led to the harrowing crime.
Bengaluru police revealed that Ray was found hanging from a tree, with a purported suicide note confessing to the crime. The final post-mortem report is awaited to confirm the exact cause of death.
