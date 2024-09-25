Chilling Murder Case Unfolds in Bengaluru: Suspect Found Dead

In a shocking turn of events, the principal suspect in the brutal murder of a 29-year-old woman, Mahalakshmi, was found dead in Odisha. Mahalakshmi's dismembered body was discovered in a refrigerator at her home in Bengaluru.

The accused, identified as Muktiranjan Pratap Ray, had reportedly been in a relationship with the victim. Frequent disputes arose between them over Mahalakshmi's insistence on marriage, which allegedly led to the harrowing crime.

Bengaluru police revealed that Ray was found hanging from a tree, with a purported suicide note confessing to the crime. The final post-mortem report is awaited to confirm the exact cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)