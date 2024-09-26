Left Menu

Tunisian Presidential Candidate Faces Twin Sentences

Ayachi Zammel, a Tunisian presidential candidate, was sentenced to six months in prison for document falsification. This follows another 20-month sentence for falsifying endorsements. The sentences come just days before the presidential election.

Updated: 26-09-2024 00:34 IST
A Tunisian court sentenced presidential candidate Ayachi Zammel to six months in prison on Wednesday for document falsification, according to his lawyer. This marks the second prison sentence against him in one week.

Zammel had previously been sentenced to 20 months in prison last week on charges of falsifying popular endorsements, compounding his legal woes just days ahead of the presidential election.

The timing of these legal decisions has stirred significant discussions and raised questions about the electoral process and the candidate's future in the race.

