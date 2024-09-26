Global Leaders Unite to Aid Ukraine’s Reconstruction Amid Ongoing Conflict

U.S. President Joe Biden announced upcoming actions on Thursday aimed at accelerating the international support for Ukraine's recovery, amid efforts to rebuild from extensive damage caused by Russia's invasion.

Joe Biden, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen joined other global leaders during the U.N. General Assembly to demonstrate a cohesive stance in aiding Ukraine. 'We're committed to providing Ukraine with the resources it needs to build back stronger than before ... You're not alone in this fight,' Biden emphasized while launching a joint declaration supporting Ukraine's reconstruction.

Zelenskiy drew parallels to the U.S. Marshall Plan post-World War Two, stating, 'Today we are laying the foundation for a similar architecture of recovery.' The declaration, backed by over 30 countries, asserts Russia's legal obligation to compensate for the damages caused in Ukraine. 'Russia's sovereign assets in our jurisdictions will remain immobilized until Russia ends its aggression and pays for the damage it has caused,' the document stipulates.

