Left Menu

Global Leaders Unite to Aid Ukraine’s Reconstruction Amid Ongoing Conflict

U.S. President Joe Biden, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and other world leaders are set to announce actions to accelerate support for Ukraine's recovery from Russia's invasion. This international effort aims to rebuild Ukraine with a declaration endorsed by over 30 countries, holding Russia accountable for war damages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 02:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 02:38 IST
Global Leaders Unite to Aid Ukraine’s Reconstruction Amid Ongoing Conflict

U.S. President Joe Biden announced upcoming actions on Thursday aimed at accelerating the international support for Ukraine's recovery, amid efforts to rebuild from extensive damage caused by Russia's invasion.

Joe Biden, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen joined other global leaders during the U.N. General Assembly to demonstrate a cohesive stance in aiding Ukraine. 'We're committed to providing Ukraine with the resources it needs to build back stronger than before ... You're not alone in this fight,' Biden emphasized while launching a joint declaration supporting Ukraine's reconstruction.

Zelenskiy drew parallels to the U.S. Marshall Plan post-World War Two, stating, 'Today we are laying the foundation for a similar architecture of recovery.' The declaration, backed by over 30 countries, asserts Russia's legal obligation to compensate for the damages caused in Ukraine. 'Russia's sovereign assets in our jurisdictions will remain immobilized until Russia ends its aggression and pays for the damage it has caused,' the document stipulates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024