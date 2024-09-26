Left Menu

France and US Push for 21-Day Ceasefire Between Hezbollah and Israel

France and the U.S. are collaborating on a 21-day temporary ceasefire between Hezbollah militants and Israel, aiming to pave the way for longer-term negotiations. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced that details would soon be public, emphasizing the urgency of protecting civilians and initiating diplomatic discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 04:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 04:38 IST
France and US Push for 21-Day Ceasefire Between Hezbollah and Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France and the United States are actively working to establish a 21-day temporary ceasefire between Lebanese Hezbollah militants and Israel, aiming to facilitate broader negotiations, according to French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Wednesday. "A diplomatic solution is indeed possible. In recent days, we've collaborated with our American partners on a temporary ceasefire platform of 21 days to allow for negotiations," he stated at the U.N. Security Council.

Barrot mentioned that the ceasefire plan would be made public soon. "We are counting on both parties to accept it without delay, to protect civilian populations and pave the way for diplomatic negotiations," he urged.

As Barrot prepares to visit Lebanon by the end of the week, he highlighted France's efforts in defining a diplomatic path under U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701. "It's a demanding path, but it is a possible path," he noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024