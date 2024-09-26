France and US Push for 21-Day Ceasefire Between Hezbollah and Israel

France and the United States are actively working to establish a 21-day temporary ceasefire between Lebanese Hezbollah militants and Israel, aiming to facilitate broader negotiations, according to French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Wednesday. "A diplomatic solution is indeed possible. In recent days, we've collaborated with our American partners on a temporary ceasefire platform of 21 days to allow for negotiations," he stated at the U.N. Security Council.

Barrot mentioned that the ceasefire plan would be made public soon. "We are counting on both parties to accept it without delay, to protect civilian populations and pave the way for diplomatic negotiations," he urged.

As Barrot prepares to visit Lebanon by the end of the week, he highlighted France's efforts in defining a diplomatic path under U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701. "It's a demanding path, but it is a possible path," he noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)