Biden and Lam's Strategic Talks Elevate U.S.-Vietnam Relations

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vietnam's President To Lam met on Wednesday to strengthen ties between the two nations, aiming to balance influences from China and Russia. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where they discussed accelerating their strategic partnership, initially agreed upon last year, according to a senior U.S. official.

Lam praised Biden's leadership in elevating bilateral relations, while Biden highlighted significant investments in semiconductors, supply chains, and cybersecurity cooperation. The leaders reiterated their commitments to freedom of navigation and the rule of law, essential in the context of regional maritime disputes with China. Lam emphasized Vietnam's policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralism, and diversification.

Additionally, Lam engaged with U.S. company representatives, including Meta, and discussed lifting trade restrictions and removing Vietnam from the list of non-market economies. The talks underscored Vietnam's balanced position amid global power dynamics and highlighted its cooperation with the United States as a strategic partner.

