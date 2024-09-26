Left Menu

Call for 21-Day Ceasefire Gains Global Support Amid Escalating Israel-Lebanon Tensions

The United States, France, and allies have called for a 21-day ceasefire along the Israel-Lebanon border amid escalating conflict. This follows intense discussions at the UN and aims to lead to diplomatic resolution. The ceasefire is crucial for reducing hostilities and preventing a wider Middle East war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 07:52 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 07:52 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, the United States, France, and a host of allied nations have called for an immediate 21-day ceasefire along the Israel-Lebanon border. This proposed ceasefire, backed by nations including Australia, UAE, and the European Union, seeks to alleviate the escalating tensions and pave the way for a diplomatic resolution.

The ceasefire would apply to the demarcation line between Lebanon and Israel, known as the 'Blue Line,' and aims to facilitate negotiations towards peace. The call follows intense discussions at the United Nations, where senior officials, including President Biden, emphasized the urgency of reducing hostilities.

Recent airstrikes and conflicts have led to numerous casualties, raising fears of a broader Middle Eastern conflict. World leaders have expressed heightened concern as the violence in Lebanon has compounded pressures from the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict. Diplomatic efforts are now critical to stabilizing the region and seeking long-term solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

