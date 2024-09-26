Left Menu

Giuliani Disbarred in Washington Following New York Law License Revocation

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was disbarred in Washington after failing to respond to an appeal court order. This follows his New York disbarment for advancing unfounded claims about the 2020 election on behalf of then-President Trump. Giuliani's spokesperson decried the decision as politically driven.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 19:49 IST
Giuliani Disbarred in Washington Following New York Law License Revocation
  • Country:
  • United States

Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York City, faced a critical blow on Thursday as he was disbarred in Washington. The decision comes months after Giuliani lost his law license in New York for making false claims about the 2020 presidential election results, according to then-President Donald Trump.

The Washington D.C. appeals court revealed in a brief statement that Giuliani did not respond to an order demanding an explanation for why he should not be disbarred in the capital. Ted Goodman, a spokesperson for Giuliani, condemned the ruling, calling it "an absolute travesty and a total miscarriage of justice."

Goodman urged members of the legal community concerned about the system's integrity to speak out against this "partisan, politically motivated decision." The appeals court in Manhattan, which revoked Giuliani's law license in July, had determined that he repeatedly made false statements regarding Trump's 2020 election defeat. Giuliani continues to assert that he genuinely believed the claims he advanced on Trump's behalf.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024