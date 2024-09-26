Giuliani Disbarred in Washington Following New York Law License Revocation

Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York City, faced a critical blow on Thursday as he was disbarred in Washington. The decision comes months after Giuliani lost his law license in New York for making false claims about the 2020 presidential election results, according to then-President Donald Trump.

The Washington D.C. appeals court revealed in a brief statement that Giuliani did not respond to an order demanding an explanation for why he should not be disbarred in the capital. Ted Goodman, a spokesperson for Giuliani, condemned the ruling, calling it "an absolute travesty and a total miscarriage of justice."

Goodman urged members of the legal community concerned about the system's integrity to speak out against this "partisan, politically motivated decision." The appeals court in Manhattan, which revoked Giuliani's law license in July, had determined that he repeatedly made false statements regarding Trump's 2020 election defeat. Giuliani continues to assert that he genuinely believed the claims he advanced on Trump's behalf.

(With inputs from agencies.)