Amit Shah Urges Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir to Surrender or Face Neutralization

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has issued a stern ultimatum to terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, urging them to surrender their arms and engage in dialogue with the government, or face neutralization by security forces.

Speaking at a rally in Kathua district, Shah criticized opposition parties for advocating talks with armed terrorists, emphasizing that the government is willing to engage in discussions only if the militants lay down their weapons. He highlighted the example of Northeast India, where 10,000 militants have surrendered.

Shah's remarks came during his fourth rally of the day in Udhampur and Kathua districts. He declared that the BJP has strengthened grassroots democracy in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to significant development in the region. Shah pledged to eradicate terrorism and criticized the National Conference and Congress for allegedly fostering terrorism for decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)