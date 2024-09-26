Left Menu

Amit Shah Urges Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir to Surrender or Face Neutralization

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called on terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir to surrender and engage in talks with the government. Addressing a rally, Shah emphasized the BJP's commitment to ending terrorism and promoting development in the region. He criticized opposition parties for their approach to dealing with terrorists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jasrotia | Updated: 26-09-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 20:01 IST
Amit Shah Urges Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir to Surrender or Face Neutralization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has issued a stern ultimatum to terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, urging them to surrender their arms and engage in dialogue with the government, or face neutralization by security forces.

Speaking at a rally in Kathua district, Shah criticized opposition parties for advocating talks with armed terrorists, emphasizing that the government is willing to engage in discussions only if the militants lay down their weapons. He highlighted the example of Northeast India, where 10,000 militants have surrendered.

Shah's remarks came during his fourth rally of the day in Udhampur and Kathua districts. He declared that the BJP has strengthened grassroots democracy in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to significant development in the region. Shah pledged to eradicate terrorism and criticized the National Conference and Congress for allegedly fostering terrorism for decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024