G4 Nations Advocate for Urgent Security Council Reforms

At the recent UN Summit of the Future, the G4 nations—India, Brazil, Germany, and Japan—made a unified call for urgent Security Council reforms. The group's foreign ministers argued that comprehensive reform is vital to ensure that the United Nations better aligns with current global realities.

Meeting during the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, the G4 ministers reiterated their demand for expanding both permanent and non-permanent membership categories to enhance the Council's effectiveness and legitimacy. They stressed the importance of increased representation of developing countries and previously underrepresented regions like Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Germany, India, and Japan particularly lauded Brazil's initiative to push for global governance reforms during its G20 Presidency. As the UN approaches its 80th anniversary, the ministers urged the international community to engage in meaningful efforts for Security Council reform. They agreed to continue discussions on this issue, following up on growing support for text-based negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)