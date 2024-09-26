Left Menu

Police Staged Fake Encounter to Kill Blasphemy Accused Doctor in Pakistan

An official probe has revealed that Pakistani police staged a fake encounter to kill Dr. Shahnawaz Kunbhar, accused of blasphemy. The Sindh Home Minister shared the findings, citing unanimous agreement among the investigation committee. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and has led to the suspension of key police officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 26-09-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 22:22 IST
In a startling revelation, an official probe by the Pakistani government has confirmed that police staged a fake encounter to kill Dr. Shahnawaz Kunbhar, who was accused of blasphemy. This was announced by Sindh Home Minister, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar.

The alleged gun battle, which resulted in the killing of Dr. Kunbhar on September 19 in Mirpurkhas, Sindh province, has been described as 'managed' by the investigating committee. According to Lanjar, the committee universally agreed that the police had fabricated the encounter to justify the killing.

The fallout from the incident has been significant, leading to the suspension of SSP Mirpurkhas and pending charges against the deputy inspector general (DIG) involved. The deceased's family has been advised to file an official first information report (FIR), and strict departmental actions are under consideration for officers from both Umerkot and Mirpurkhas police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

