Sudan's Army Chief Advocates for Peace Amid Ongoing Conflict

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan's army, spoke at the U.N. General Assembly, expressing support for efforts to end the conflict with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). He emphasized that any peace process must exclude nations supporting RSF and require the militia to cease hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 22:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a heartfelt address to the U.N. General Assembly, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of Sudan's army, voiced strong support for initiatives aimed at concluding the devastating war with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). However, he stipulated that any peace efforts must result in the termination of the RSF's occupation of various regions within Sudan.

General Burhan accused neighboring countries of supplying funds, weapons, and mercenaries to the RSF, although he refrained from naming specific nations. He stressed that Sudan's government would engage in any initiative that promotes a national resolution and liberates territories held by the rebel militia.

The tension continues as Sudan's army escalates efforts to reclaim territory within the capital, Khartoum, employing heavy artillery and air strikes. The army recently dismissed U.S.-led talks in Switzerland, citing the involvement of the United Arab Emirates, which allegedly supports the RSF, a claim the UAE has denied. Meanwhile, humanitarian aid remains a critical issue, with both government restrictions and RSF looting impeding relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

