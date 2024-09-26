Sudan's Army Chief Advocates for Peace Amid Ongoing Conflict

In a heartfelt address to the U.N. General Assembly, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of Sudan's army, voiced strong support for initiatives aimed at concluding the devastating war with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). However, he stipulated that any peace efforts must result in the termination of the RSF's occupation of various regions within Sudan.

General Burhan accused neighboring countries of supplying funds, weapons, and mercenaries to the RSF, although he refrained from naming specific nations. He stressed that Sudan's government would engage in any initiative that promotes a national resolution and liberates territories held by the rebel militia.

The tension continues as Sudan's army escalates efforts to reclaim territory within the capital, Khartoum, employing heavy artillery and air strikes. The army recently dismissed U.S.-led talks in Switzerland, citing the involvement of the United Arab Emirates, which allegedly supports the RSF, a claim the UAE has denied. Meanwhile, humanitarian aid remains a critical issue, with both government restrictions and RSF looting impeding relief efforts.

