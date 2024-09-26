New York City Mayor Eric Adams Faces Historic Criminal Charges

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was charged by the U.S. Department of Justice in a five-count criminal indictment unsealed on Thursday, becoming the city's first sitting mayor to face criminal charges.

The counts include bribery, wire fraud, two counts of soliciting contributions by foreign nationals, and conspiracy to commit each of those crimes, covering alleged misconduct over nearly a decade. Adams, 64, could face up to 45 years in prison. He said he was innocent and pledged: "I will continue to do my job as mayor."

The indictment details accusations against Adams, not yet proven in court. Among them, Adams allegedly sought illegal contributions from foreign nationals for his 2021 mayoral campaign and planned similar actions for his 2025 reelection bid. Illegal contributions were funneled through "straw" donors, many arranged by a senior Turkish diplomat. Adams also allegedly defrauded New York City of over $10 million by applying for matching funds based on illegal contributions.

Further allegations include receiving free or discounted travel on Turkish Airlines and other benefits not disclosed in annual financial reports. Adams purportedly created fake paper trails to cover up these benefits. Prosecutors also said Adams pressured the city's fire department in 2021 to approve Turkey's new consulate prematurely.

Adams is accused of favoring benefactors who provided illegal benefits over others after taking office in 2022. He allegedly took steps to hinder the federal investigation by increasing the complexity of his phone password and then claiming to forget it to prevent investigators from accessing his phone.

(With inputs from agencies.)