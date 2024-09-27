Google Defends Against Monopoly Allegations in Virginia Antitrust Trial

Google is vigorously defending itself against claims that it maintains an illegal monopoly in the advertising technology sector. According to expert witness Mark Israel, who testified on behalf of Google, the government's case inaccurately narrows the scope of the market to open web display advertising.

Israel highlighted that the advertising landscape has significantly evolved, with advertisers shifting their budgets to social media platforms such as Facebook and TikTok and e-commerce platforms like Amazon. He stated that Google only holds 10% of the U.S. online display advertising market, down from 15% a decade ago.

The trial, which began in Alexandria, Virginia, is set to continue with a rebuttal from the government and a potential ruling by the year's end. The government's case alleges that Google's dominance restricts choices and increases costs for both publishers and advertisers, a claim that Google disputes by presenting data on improving ad quality and value.

(With inputs from agencies.)