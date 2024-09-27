Left Menu

Google Defends Against Monopoly Allegations in Virginia Antitrust Trial

Google is defending against government allegations of holding an illegal monopoly over ad tech. Expert witness Mark Israel argues the government's case narrowly defines the market, failing to consider broader competition from social media and online retailers. The trial started in Alexandria, Virginia, with expected conclusions by year-end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alexandra | Updated: 27-09-2024 00:45 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 00:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Google is vigorously defending itself against claims that it maintains an illegal monopoly in the advertising technology sector. According to expert witness Mark Israel, who testified on behalf of Google, the government's case inaccurately narrows the scope of the market to open web display advertising.

Israel highlighted that the advertising landscape has significantly evolved, with advertisers shifting their budgets to social media platforms such as Facebook and TikTok and e-commerce platforms like Amazon. He stated that Google only holds 10% of the U.S. online display advertising market, down from 15% a decade ago.

The trial, which began in Alexandria, Virginia, is set to continue with a rebuttal from the government and a potential ruling by the year's end. The government's case alleges that Google's dominance restricts choices and increases costs for both publishers and advertisers, a claim that Google disputes by presenting data on improving ad quality and value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

