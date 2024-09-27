Odisha Grants Maternity and Paternity Leaves for Surrogacy

The Odisha government has taken a progressive step by granting maternity and paternity leaves to its employees opting for surrogacy, effective immediately.

As per a notification from the state's Finance Department, female employees are permitted to take up to 180 days of leave, while male staffers are entitled to 15 days of paternity leave. This benefit applies to both surrogate and commissioning mothers, as well as the commissioning father.

The move comes in alignment with the Central government's policy, which extends similar benefits to its employees. Female employees with less than two surviving children who become surrogate or commissioning mothers are eligible for the full 180 days of leave. Male employees in a similar parental situation can avail themselves of 15 days of paternity leave within six months from the child's birth. Proper documentation from registered medical professionals is required to claim these benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)