Left Menu

Odisha Grants Maternity and Paternity Leaves for Surrogacy

The Odisha government has announced maternity and paternity leaves for employees opting for surrogacy. Female employees get 180 days of leave, while male staffers receive 15 days. This policy extends to both surrogate and commissioning parents and mirrors a similar initiative by the Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-09-2024 10:58 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 10:58 IST
Odisha Grants Maternity and Paternity Leaves for Surrogacy
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has taken a progressive step by granting maternity and paternity leaves to its employees opting for surrogacy, effective immediately.

As per a notification from the state's Finance Department, female employees are permitted to take up to 180 days of leave, while male staffers are entitled to 15 days of paternity leave. This benefit applies to both surrogate and commissioning mothers, as well as the commissioning father.

The move comes in alignment with the Central government's policy, which extends similar benefits to its employees. Female employees with less than two surviving children who become surrogate or commissioning mothers are eligible for the full 180 days of leave. Male employees in a similar parental situation can avail themselves of 15 days of paternity leave within six months from the child's birth. Proper documentation from registered medical professionals is required to claim these benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024